Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Up 227.9% in January

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 227.9% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

MITQ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 44,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.