Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,966 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 4.6% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Mplx worth $47,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after buying an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Mplx by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,084,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 52.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after buying an additional 848,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 98.60%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

