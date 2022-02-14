MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSLP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615. MusclePharm has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

