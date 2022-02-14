NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 2,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

