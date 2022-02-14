Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the January 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Navigator stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $529.88 million, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Navigator by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Navigator by 18.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $657,000.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

