Needham & Company LLC Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $25.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Udemy has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $32.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,541,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

