Neenah (NP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Neenah has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

