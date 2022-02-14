NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Up 80.9% in January

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $24.03. 3,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $528.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 3.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

