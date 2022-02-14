Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

In related news, Director Antony C. Ball bought 41,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $179,800.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 104,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $587,402.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 423,342 shares of company stock worth $2,146,884 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.