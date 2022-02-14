NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,430.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NetEase by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NetEase stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. NetEase’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

