NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $133.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $136.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTES. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $133.23.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after buying an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 16.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% in the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after buying an additional 583,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

