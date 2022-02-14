Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 61,187 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($59.20) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

