Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 96,459 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

