Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $17.18 Million Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLVT opened at $16.06 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

