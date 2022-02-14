Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $17.73 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.