Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,542 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of EMCORE worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 255.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2,372.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 525,946 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter valued at about $3,479,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

