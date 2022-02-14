Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,279,000 after purchasing an additional 120,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $137.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.65.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.