New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) vs. U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Head to Head Survey

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.5% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Age Metals and U.S. Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($1.80) -3.89

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Age Metals and U.S. Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.44%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -10.59% -10.11% U.S. Gold N/A -51.51% -49.26%

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

