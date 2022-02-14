New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 944 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

