New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 794.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

