New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New World Development from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NDVLY opened at $2.15 on Thursday. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1324 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

