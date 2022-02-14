Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,580 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $25,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NWL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 134,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

