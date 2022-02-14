News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stake Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in News were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in News by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after buying an additional 860,461 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in News by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 420,462 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in News by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 293,498 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

