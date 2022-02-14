NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post $57.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $218.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $218.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $240.30 million, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $245.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 148,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

