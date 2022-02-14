NextDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $227,763.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001895 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,274,501,418 coins and its circulating supply is 2,234,269,309 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

