NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,326,600 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,206.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NDRBF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

