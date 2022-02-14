NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,326,600 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,206.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NDRBF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. NIBE Industrier AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.
About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
