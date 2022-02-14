NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,597 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 180,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,268,000 after acquiring an additional 906,408 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in NiSource by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

