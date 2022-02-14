Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,514 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.68.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.