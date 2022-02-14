Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,514 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 8.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.