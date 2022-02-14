Norbord (TSE:OSB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.48 and last traded at C$56.97. 484,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 276,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.66.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Norbord Company Profile (TSE:OSB)
