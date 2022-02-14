Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.60 ($14.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($13.07) to €10.30 ($11.70) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.72.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of NRDBY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. 95,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.