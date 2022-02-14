NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 353.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after purchasing an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 616,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $111.14 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

