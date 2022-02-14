NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 108,065 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average of $249.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.