NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

