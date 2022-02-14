Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp’s business activity is the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC is the Company’s federally chartered mutual holding company parent. As a mutual holding company, the MHC is a non-stock company that has as its members the depositors of the Bank. The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. Northeast Community Bank operates six full-service offices in New York and a loan production office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

NECB stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $14,342,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

