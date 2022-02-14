Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $12,054,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSTD remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,439. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

