Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.77. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,227,766,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after acquiring an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $123.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

