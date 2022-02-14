Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

NPI opened at C$35.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.68. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

