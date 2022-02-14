Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRYYF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Norway Royal Salmon AS alerts:

Norway Royal Salmon AS stock remained flat at $$24.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.