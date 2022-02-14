Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,130 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Novartis were worth $108,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $85.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

