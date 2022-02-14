NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 725.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 258,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 112,067 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

