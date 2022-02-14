Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

NUAN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,616 shares of company stock valued at $77,384,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

