Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.