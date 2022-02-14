nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NVT stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.