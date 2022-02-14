Oddz Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Oddz has a market cap of $7.26 million and $409,625.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.78 or 0.06895395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.31 or 1.00094427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006304 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.