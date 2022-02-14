ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ONTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTF opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. ON24 has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.29 million and a P/E ratio of -87.28.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

