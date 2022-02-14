OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Head to Head Review

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IonQ and OneSpan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A OneSpan $215.69 million 3.04 -$5.45 million ($0.46) -35.69

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A OneSpan -8.92% -5.63% -3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IonQ and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 OneSpan 0 1 4 0 2.80

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.16%. OneSpan has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.97%. Given OneSpan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

OneSpan beats IonQ on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

