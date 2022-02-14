Oppenheimer Comments on PennantPark Investment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

