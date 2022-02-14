Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $229.08 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.