Oppenheimer Weighs in on TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TuSimple in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.95).

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

TuSimple stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 in the last 90 days.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

