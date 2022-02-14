Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Up 138.9% in January

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OCC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.64. 14,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.56. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

